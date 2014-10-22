Homebase to cut store numbers by 25 by 2019

Home Retail Group is set to accelerate the rate of Homebase store closures.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 22, 2014 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Shares in Home Retail Group opened 2.22 per cent down on Wednesday morning (October 22nd) after it announced an acceleration of Homebase store closures.

The company which owns businesses such as Argos, Habitat and Financial Services alongside Homebase announced that it would be cutting one in four of the DIY shops by 2019. Officials said that Homebase is "too large relative to the demands of the UK market and changing digital shopping patterns".

It will result in 25 per cent of Homebase stores being shut over the coming years, over 80 shops in total. Around 30 stores are expected to close in the next six months with the company due to make a series of job cuts in the process. The decision to downsize Homebase's operations comes after Home Retail Group conducted a comprehensive review of the retailer's recent performance.

Overall, Home Retail Group reported a pre-tax profit of £13.5 million for the six months to the end of August. While positive, it represented a five per cent fall on 2013's performance. The organisation's profits were driven by Argos which saw its like-for-like sales grow by 2.9 per cent. Homebase also performed well during this period with its like-for-like sales improving by 4.1 per cent.

Home Retail Group praised the turnaround of Argos following a successful transformation plan and is aiming to do a similar scheme with Homebase. The company believes this will position Homebase as a "smaller but stronger business, ready for investment and growth".

John Walden, chief executive of Home Retail Group, explained the company's future plans: "The successful delivery of the Argos transformation plan over its remaining three years continues to be the group's strategic priority and its greatest potential source of shareholder value. Homebase is a good business with the basis for future growth."

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.