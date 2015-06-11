Home Retail shares dragged by Argos as it squares up to Amazon

Home Retail Group’s first-quarter sales show that Argos continues to be a drag. Poor-selling electrical categories pushed sales at stores open more than a year […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 11, 2015 11:40 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Home Retail Group’s first-quarter sales show that Argos continues to be a drag.

Poor-selling electrical categories pushed sales at stores open more than a year 3.9% lower than in Q1 2014, 20 basis points lower than market expectations.

The Homebase DIY business performed much better with a 5.4% jump in same-store sales compared with just0.8% expected.

Homebase’s gross margin was an impressive 175 basis points better during Q1, which covered the 13 weeks that ended on 30th May.

Argos’s gross margin fell 50 points.

Argos’s persisting weakness looks at least partly like a continuation of the squeeze from rival retailers of consumer electronics retailers, perhaps especially Carphone Warehouse, which we know has almost certainly grabbed market share from the entire sector over the last several months.

Home Retail blamed falling demand for TVs and tablet computers.

It had already warned in April that first-half sales at the in-store catalogue-style retailer would probably decline this year as it shakes-up its format, and from the effect of flighty consumer demand.

It wants to pivot Argos deeper into digital retailing, looking for an expanded focus on higher-margin mobiles and tablet PCs whilst speeding up collections.

Obviously, Home is very much aware of actual and future potential incursions into its major segments from a rapidly (and fiercely) expanding eCommerce sector, namely Amazon.

 

UK CONSUMER ELECTRONICS PPI

click for larger image

 

It is the e-tailing conglomerate giant that may represent the biggest threat to Argos and that is why Home Retail is sacrificing large chunks of margin each quarter (-50 basis points at Argos versus +175 basis points at Homebase in Q1) to achieve its aim of a leaner, more Internet-based consumer electronics business.

Ironically, during this drive, HRG’s erstwhile slower growing DIY arm starts to look a lot more solid and dependable, though it’s worth remembering Homebase still represents little more than 20% of HRG’s revenues compared to Argos at 76%.

Therefore, whilst management has this morning reassured that it “does not expect (a) change to analysts’ FY consensus forecast for pre-tax profit”, that does not rule out a slight downgrade to those expectations.

The market broadly sees the pre-tax profit for the year ending in February 2016 at £131.52m after £132.1m in the year that ended in February. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the net effect of the struggles at Argos take as much as 5% off the consensus for the current financial year.

And, given that HRG’s transformation strategy centred on Argos was a five-year plan that kicked-off in 2012, margin contraction on the high street and at HQ looks to be on the cards for at least two more years, assuming perfect execution.

Under these circumstances it appears unlikely Home Retail shares can progress much higher than the descending channel the price entered in least late November last year.

If I’m correct, the advance off lows close to 150p which started a few days ago might well stall between 168.7p to 174p at best, though the stock does currently have a moderate tailwind, judging by the tone of the stochastic chart.

Home Retail Group stock had a lead of as much as 3.4% earlier on Thursday, but that slipped to below 1% above Wednesday’s close at the time of writing.

 

HOME RETAIL DAILY POST Q1 11TH JUNE 2015

click for larger image

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.