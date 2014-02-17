Hammerson shares up on results

Hammerson’s stocks have risen this morning.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 17, 2014 3:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of shopping centre operator Hammerson has risen this morning (February 17th) after the company released its latest financial results.

It announced that it recorded a 2.1 per cent increase in its like-for-like net rental income, which the firm described as a demonstration of the continued tenant demand for its properties, as well as the success of asset management initiatives.

Strong demand for high-quality retail property was also highlighted by the company, which revealed that new rents were secured of £24 million during 2013, compared to the 2012 figure of £19 million for 154,000m², which was 123,000m² in 2012.

Construction also started at Le Jeu de Paume, Beauvais; Silverburn extension, Glasgow; and Cyfarftha, Merthyr Tydfil last year, while Les Terrasses du Port, Marseille is now 93 per cent let and expected to be completed in May.

David Atkins, chief executive of Hammerson, said: "We have reported a good set of results in a year when we saw the beginning of economic and consumer recovery in the UK."

At 14:45 GMT, stocks in Hammerson were more than three per cent up for the day.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.