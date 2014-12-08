Hackers target PlayStation online store

A group called ‘Lizard Squad’ has taken responsibility for a hack on Sony’s online PlayStation store.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 8, 2014 11:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sony has been hit by another cyber attack as hackers breached its online PlayStation store.

A group known as 'Lizard Squad' has taken responsibility for the outage. Visitors trying to access the console's site on Monday (December 8th) were greeted with a message which said "Page Not Found! It's not you. It's the internet's fault". The hacking group confirmed it was behind the hack by tweeting "PSN Login #offline #LizardSquad" on its Twitter page.

The hack hit Sony's share price hard with the company seeing a 3.25 per cent drop to 2,590 as of 08:52 GMT on Monday. It is the second time in a matter of weeks that Sony has been targeted by hackers. Earlier in the month, five films distributed by Sony Pictures appeared to have been leaked online following a cyber attack on the organisation in November.

Among the titles being distributed online ahead of its scheduled release date is a remake of the classic film Annie. The movie is not expected to hit cinemas until December 19th but it has already appeared on the internet. Research firm Excipio added that other films such as Excipio, Mr Turner, Still Alice and To Write Love on Her Arms are also being downloaded.

There had been speculation that North Korea could be behind the attack. The country had highly critical of the Sony-produced comedy The Interview, which focuses on an assassination plot to kill North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, something which the Asian country has since denied.

Lizard Squad's attack on the PlayStation store comes after the group carried out a similar move on Microsoft's Xbox Live. The group launched a distributed denial of service attack (DDOS) which overloaded the server's system preventing genuine gamers from getting online.

The group warned that the December attack was just a "small dose" of what's set to come over the Christmas period.

Find up to date information on spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.