Greggs stocks up but FTSE 100 down

Shares in bakery chain Greggs are up today (October 9th), as the firm's recovery gathers pace.

Although new data from the company shows its like-for-like sales fell 0.5 per cent in the 13 weeks to September 28th, the firm is positive about the future.

Its stocks rose by 2.5 per cent on the back of the news, with the company pushing forward with its revamp of stores to push its "food-on-the-go" format further.

At 11:39 BST, shares in Greggs were 2.69 per cent higher on the start of the day and still rising.

Despite the boost to the share price of the bakery firm, the FTSE 100 was down 19.46 points at 6,346.37, reports BBC News.

The index sagged on the back of shares in Vedanta Resources suffering a 3.5 per cent dip in value, while home shopping group N Brown fell 3.6 per cent.

Gainers on the index this morning include chocolatier Thornton – up 1.3 per cent after a new trading update – and it has been a good session for homebuilders, with Persimmon shares up 4.5 per cent and stocks in Taylor Wimpey three per cent higher.

