Greek reshuffle lifts the Euro

The euro continues to flirt with the 1.09 handle against the greenback as we head towards wild Wednesday where the latest growth estimate will be […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 28, 2015 1:01 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The euro continues to flirt with the 1.09 handle against the greenback as we head towards wild Wednesday where the latest growth estimate will be released from the US along with details from the Federal Reserve meeting. The catalyst behind the latest euro fortunes comes from Athens where the ruling Syriza government have announced a new bailout negotiating team which has seen Finance Minister Varoufakis taking a less active role in the negotiations. This is seemingly due to his failure to forge an agreement with Greece’s creditors. The encouraging signs come as the new team led by the shadow finance minister have drafted a bill using the EU’s proposed structural reforms.

The UK GDP data came in at a meagre 0.3% this morning versus the 0.5% expected and the weakest reading since Q4 2012 which resulted in GBP trading to 1.5175 before the recent trend of a moderation in pessimism with regards to the election returned taking GBP to fresh multi month high just shy of 1.53.

The market will start to test the theory today that the US data demise was concentrated in Q1 as we look for a consensus estimate of 102.3 for consumer confidence in April.

 

 

EUR/USD
Support 1.0785-1.0660-1.0505 | Resistance 1.0940-1.-1.0988-1.1050

 

 

USD/JPY
Support 118.80-118.30-117.50 | Resistance 119.40-120.00-120.85

 

 

GBP/USD
Support 1.5170-1.5100-1.5070 | Resistance 1.5300-1.5400-1.5500

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.