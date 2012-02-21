Greece bailed out for the second time

Greece bailed out for the second time. The country is set to receive a fresh E130 billion loan until 2014. EUR/USD Range: 1.3186-1.3293 Support: 1.2950 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 21, 2012 8:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Greece bailed out for the second time. The country is set to receive a fresh E130 billion loan until 2014.
EUR/USD

Range: 1.3186-1.3293
Support: 1.2950
Resistance: 1.3350

After a 13.5 hour meeting at the EU summit the deal was finally agreed for Greece to receive a fresh Euro 130 billion loan until 2014. Although the market initially rallied to just shy of 1.3300 after the announcement with ECB President Draghi calling the deal ‘a very good agreement’ there is still plenty of uncertainty on how much Greek reform will actually be delivered. As the Greek election looms support for Lucas Papademos’ government is running at an all time low with the PM’s popularity declining to 43% from 63% in just December.

 

GBP/USD
Range: 1.5810 – 1.5859
Support: 1.5780
Resistance: 1.5930

Sterling continues to trade with a slight bid tone as it mirrors the risk trade dominated by developments in Europe. Today see’s the release of the Public Sector Net Borrowing data at 9.30am which is expected to show an improvement to the £109.4 billion deficit released last month. This number could get some extra attention this month after the ratings agency S&P put the UK’s AAA rating on review.

 

 

USD/JPY

Range: 79.55-79.82
Support: 79.30
Resistance: 80.25

$/JPY continues to push ahead of the last intervention high of 79.55 as the market is within striking distance of reported barriers at 80.00 and the previous intervention high of 80.25. Whilst the traditional ‘the trend is your friend’scenario may make this pair appealing, with reported option barrier interest along with Japanese exporters around the 80.00 level, price action could start to get a little tired as we edge closer. Bargain hunting from any dips may need to be watched if market positioning becomes a little cleaner especially if the cross JPY trade comes under any pressure.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.