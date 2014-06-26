Google reveals new smartwatches

Smartwatches have been revealed by Google.


Google has revealed new smartwatches at its I/O developer conference, with the devices immediately available for the public to pre-order them.

Many companies are putting their faith in smartwatches as the next big thing in the world of technology, with firms such as Samsung and Motorola launching their own versions.

Google's Android Wear operating system has been designed to make using smartwatches a more unified experience, with the devices linking up with smartphones and tablets.

David Singleton, director of engineering in the firm's Android division, explained at the conference how Google intends the technology to work. He stated that one of the core aims of Android Wear is to be able to "quickly show you relevant information, and make sure you never miss an important message, while letting you stay engaged with the people that you are actually with".

Android Wear's operating system will be familiar to those who use Google's mobile OS, as it relies heavily on the cards utilised in the Google Now programme.

Sector progress

But there are some doubts over whether or not the public is ready for the arrival of smartwatches. Steffen Sorrell, from the Juniper Research consultancy, told BBC News: "The problem with smartwatches so far has been that the sector hasn't quite decided what it wants to be – is it a phone on your wrist or an accessory device.

"Once you introduce Android Wear, it will hopefully provide a more focused case for what the devices are capable of. And that's a direction that could invigorate the market."

Consumers are now able to pre-order the LG G Watch and Samsung Gear Live, both of which are using the Android Wear operating system. The G Watch by LG has been priced at $229 (£145) and Gear Live has been priced by Samsung at $200 (£118).

The share price of Google rose by 2.48 per cent on the Nasdaq last night, rising by a further 0.08 per cent in after-hours trading in the US.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index



