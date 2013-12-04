Google dismisses robots reports as speculation

Google has refused to provide details on the types of robots it is developing, although the firm revealed it has bought out seven robotics companies in the last 18 months.

Reports in the New York Times suggested that Google was working on robots that would not be sold to customers, but a spokesperson would not comment on whether this was the case or not.

Google did say Andy Rubin would be leading the robotics arm of the firm. Mr Rubin was previously in charge of the Android operating system, which has gone on to be a big success.

"Any description of what Andy and his team might actually create are speculations of the author and the people he interviewed," said Google of the New York Times article, reports BBC News.

Google is already working on automation in some fields, with tests of its self-driving cars ongoing in California, though it is believed these will take some years to come to the market.

The share price of Google has risen today on the back of the speculation over its new robotics. At 15:17 GMT, its stocks were 0.27 per cent up on the start of the session.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index