Google dismisses robots reports as speculation

Google has refused to confirm what types of robots it is building.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 4, 2013 4:19 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Google has refused to provide details on the types of robots it is developing, although the firm revealed it has bought out seven robotics companies in the last 18 months.

Reports in the New York Times suggested that Google was working on robots that would not be sold to customers, but a spokesperson would not comment on whether this was the case or not.

Google did say Andy Rubin would be leading the robotics arm of the firm. Mr Rubin was previously in charge of the Android operating system, which has gone on to be a big success.

"Any description of what Andy and his team might actually create are speculations of the author and the people he interviewed," said Google of the New York Times article, reports BBC News.

Google is already working on automation in some fields, with tests of its self-driving cars ongoing in California, though it is believed these will take some years to come to the market.

The share price of Google has risen today on the back of the speculation over its new robotics. At 15:17 GMT, its stocks were 0.27 per cent up on the start of the session.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.