Goldman Sachs profits drop 7

Profits at Goldman Sachs fell by seven per cent as earnings fell to $2.17 billion.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 19, 2015 11:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Investment banking firm Goldman Sachs has reported a seven per cent fall in profits for the fourth quarter of 2014.

Earnings in the Wall Street company had also fallen in the final three months of the year to $2.17 billion (£1.5 billion). There was a slightly positive slant on the firm's latest trading update with full year net earnings edging up by 5.4 per cent to $8.48 billion. Goldman Sachs also ranked as the top company for completed mergers and acquisitions in the past year, advising in transactions totalling $1 trillion.

News of the drop in profits saw Goldman Sachs' share price close 0.71 per cent down at the end of trading on Friday (January 16th). The company confirmed that total bonus, expenses and salary expenditure for the year was $12.69 billion which represented a slight drop from the same period a year earlier.

Reuters reported that Goldman Sachs had paid the highest bonuses to its senior staff based in the UK during 2013. The research by the news provider noted that employees in key senior or risk-taking positions received an average of £2.57 million in bonuses each. The figure was around double what other similar banks were paying.

The findings drew major criticism from the Trades Union Congress (TUC) which said that it was time for pay to come "back to planet earth". Other banks such as RBS were found to be offering bonuses of around £600,000 to their key members of staff, a significant drop from that being provided by Goldman Sachs.

It is not just Goldman Sachs that has weaker performance than normal. Citigroup, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase have all reported a dip in trading revenues in recent weeks, with the latter seeing a decline of 14 per cent. Citigroup reported a bigger drop of 16 per cent.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.