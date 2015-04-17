Goldman Sachs posts rise in profits

Goldman Sachs posted a 41 per cent increase in net earnings.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 17, 2015 12:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Goldman Sachs has announced an increase in profits for the opening three months of the year.

The US banking giant revealed net earnings of $2.75 billion (£1.84 billion) which represented a 41 per cent increase for the year before. Net revenue was also up 14 per cent at $10.6 billion. The bank explained that it was the highest quarterly revenue for four years.

However, it was not all good news as total revenue declined slightly to $19.74 billion. The ten per cent drop was said to be down to legal and restructuring operations which cost almost $1.3 billion. This helped to increase profitability and added to the positive performance throughout all of Goldman's operations.

Its investment banking arm was up seven per cent at $1.91 billion while the fund management operations were at $1.5 billion. Separately, Citigroup posted net income of $4.77 billion, a jump of almost a fifth compared with a year ago.

Lloyd Blankfein, Goldman's chief executive, said: "We are pleased with our results this quarter and the fact that all of our major businesses contributed. Given more normalised markets and higher levels of client activity, we remain encouraged about the prospects for continued growth."

Bank of America returns to profit

Prior to Goldman Sachs' announcement, Bank of America also stated that it had returned to profit for the first three months of the year. The US firm stated that it had recorded net income of $3.4 billion for the first quarter of the year a rise on the same period 12 months ago.

Bank of America's latest trading update is a significant improvement to last year when it was hit by litigation costs. It was boosted by a 55 per cent increase in mortgage loans and a rise in profit across its global banking division.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.