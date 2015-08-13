Gold retreats on stronger dollar stable equities

The price of gold dropped on Thursday after hitting a three-week high around 1126. This retreat follows three consecutive days of substantial gains this week […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 13, 2015 8:32 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The price of gold dropped on Thursday after hitting a three-week high around 1126. This retreat follows three consecutive days of substantial gains this week as gold shorts covered and China’s currency devaluation prompted turmoil in the currency and equity markets.

Thursday’s gold retreat gave back some of those gains made in previous days as the dollar regained some momentum and major global equity markets, most notably in the US and China, showed increasing stability after a volatile first half of the week.

Gold Daily Chart

 

The rebound that began at the start of this week broke out above a prolonged consolidation pattern just above late July’s new 5-year intraday low of 1077. This upside break invalidated the bearish pennant pattern that, if it had been broken to the downside, would likely have served as a downtrend continuation towards lower lows.

Instead, the relief rally of the past several days has reinforced the key support zone around 1080-1085, suggesting that a tentative bottom may have been formed. Current fundamentals, however, suggest that gold may have significantly more to fall before establishing any truly sustainable bottom.

Most notably, the US dollar should continue to see gains in the coming months as the Fed enters into an impending cycle of tightening monetary policy, with the first rate hike expected to begin by the end of this year. Any continued strengthening of the US dollar will place continued pressure on the price of gold, potentially constraining any substantial recovery.

While a push higher in the price of gold may be possible in the near-term, major upside resistance resides around the 1142 level, which was prior support before its breakdown in mid-July.

To the downside, the noted 1080-1085 support zone continues to be the price area to watch. Any sustained breakdown below that could send the price of gold tumbling down to the next major support levels at 1045 and then 1000, which is both an important psychological level as well as the 261.8% Fibonacci extension of the latest rebound from this past March to May.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.