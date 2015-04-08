Gold retreats from one month high

Gold (daily chart shown below) has retreated in the past two trading sessions after hitting a one-month high of 1224 on Monday. That high traded […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 8, 2015 3:53 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold (daily chart shown below) has retreated in the past two trading sessions after hitting a one-month high of 1224 on Monday.

That high traded briefly above the 200-day moving average. Gold had not previously traded above this key moving average for two months, since early February.

For the past three weeks, the metal has seen a sharp rise from its year-to-date low of 1142 that was hit in mid-March. That low was a clear re-test of the same low from November of last year, and just slightly higher than its earlier multi-year depth of 1131.

2015-04-08-Gold daily chart

 

Having recently gained some ground from its long-term lows, gold is currently trading within a short-term bullish trend and could push further to the upside despite the noted pullback in the first half of this week.

With major support continuing to hold ground around the key 1180 level, the next major upside targets reside around the 1240, 1265, and 1300 levels.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.