Gold recovers slightly after slipping to a two year low

- The Dow Jones was off to a good start this morning, trading up 55 points at 14,652 and rebounding from the worst drop in […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 16, 2013 11:51 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- The Dow Jones was off to a good start this morning, trading up 55 points at 14,652 and rebounding from the worst drop in five months after the Boston Marathon bombings, described as an ‘act of terror’ by the White House, upset market sentiment.

- A lot of investors are keeping a keen eye on the price of gold, which seems to be following a similar trend to the Dow Jones. The metal tumbled to more than a two-year low of around $1,320 an ounce in the early hours of this morning but recovered to a current level of $1,373 as European stocks opened.

- The US will be releasing important economic data such as building permits and the consumer price index at 1.30pm GMT, which could further unsettle the US market.

- Unfortunately back in Europe, a market rebound is less likely as stocks continue to decline for a third day in anticipation that German Investor Confidence has declined. This report will be released at 10am this morning, followed by a speech by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi at 2pm.

- The German Dax is currently down 30 points, trading at 7676, the French CAC is down 10 points, trading at 3695, and the EU Stocks Index is down 12 points, trading at 2617. The FTSE 100 also declined during the first hour of trading to a low of 6308 ahead of consumer price index year-on-year data released at 9.30am. The Bank of England’s inflation letter, which will be released later today, will depend on the outcome of the earlier figures.

- So with a lot of uncertainty and a busy day in terms of economic data it looks like we could be in for another volatile day in the markets. Good luck today and thank you for listening.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.