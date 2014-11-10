Gold rebounds after sharp plunge to new low

Gold (daily chart shown below) has rebounded back up near key resistance around the major 1180 support/resistance level after having plunged to a new four-year […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 10, 2014 1:27 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold (daily chart shown below) has rebounded back up near key resistance around the major 1180 support/resistance level after having plunged to a new four-year low around 1130 late last week.

Prior to this new low, the precious metal had established a third test of the 1180 support level about a month ago in early October before bouncing. This followed earlier tests of 1180 support in June and December of 2013.

2014-11-10-Gold

Slightly more than a week ago at the very end of October, gold once again dropped down to 1180, but this time proceeded to break down aggressively below that key support level. The breakdown confirmed a continuation of the long-term downtrend extending back at least two years to October of 2012.

Currently appearing to back off from the noted 1180 level, this time as resistance, gold could potentially begin to target new long-term lows around the 1100 downside support level if it continues trading below 1180.

To the upside, in the event of any breakout back above 1180, the 1200 level should serve as a key resistance level further to the upside.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.