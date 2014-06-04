Gold price fixing 8216 was routine 8217

Fixing gold prices was routine among traders, it has been claimed.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 4, 2014 4:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Traders routinely fixed the price of gold, rather than it being an isolated case.

This is according to one hedge fund manager who was working in the gold sector at the time of the fixing of gold prices, which resulted in Barclays being given a £26 million fine.

Although an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) concluded by stating that was an isolated incident, this is not the case, says the hedge fund insider.

Speaking to the Financial Times, he said: "If I was at the FCA I would be looking at all banks trading digitals. This could be the tip of the iceberg – there's a massive issue with exotic derivatives and barriers."

Options

Digital options have become a popular trading method, with payouts to holders triggered in the event of a predetermined price being reached. But a former precious metals manager at a large investment bank stated that this could have led to influences on the price of gold.

He said: "These are not Ma and Pa products, they are for super-professionals. There's a fundamental belief that both parties can aggress or defend their book, and I would have expected my traders to do so."

The price of gold could therefore have been fixed by the traders, which may mean the FCA will have to reopen its case file on the setting of the value of the precious metal. In its report, the FCA stated that Barclays had poor controls over the value of gold, while the body also said the bank failed to "manage conflicts of interests between itself and its customers".

Tracey McDermott, the FCA's director of enforcement and financial crime, said: "We expect all firms to look hard at their reference rate and benchmark operations to ensure this type of behaviour isn't being replicated."

Many commentators now believe gold's future price is tied closely to eastern markets, with Tarek El-Mdaka, chief executive of Kaloti Precious Metals, informing Reuters that Dubai is becoming increasingly important for the precious metal.

With a $60 million (£35.4 million) refinery being built by Kaloti Precious Metals in Dubai, Mr El-Mdaka said: "The refinery is part of the next stage, making Dubai a top centre for physical gold refining and clearing."

Find out about commodities trading and learn CFD strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.