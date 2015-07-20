Gold price falls to five year low

The drop comes as investor focus on possible US rate rise.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 20, 2015 3:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The gold price has fallen to its lowest since March 2010 as investors' focus moved from Greece's debt crisis to the US Federal Reserve, with speculation rife on the timing of an interest rates hike.

Talk of a 2015 US interest rate rise has led investors to sell the precious metal, with the gold price falling four per cent today (July 20th) to $1,088.05 (£697) an ounce in Asian trade.

“This kind of sharp drop during early Asian hours is a strong indication that a big fund is selling their holdings of gold,” Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director of Commtrendz Risk Management, told the Wall Street Journal.

The drop came despite the fact that China, the world's largest gold producer, announced on Friday that its reserves had increased by 59 per cent to 1,658 tons as of the end of June.

"That should drive the price up but that's not what we're seeing in the market these few days. And the reason for that is because, currently, the price level is heavily driven by the futures market and not the physical market," Luke Chua, sales and operations manager at Bullion Star, told Voice of America.

Investors are moving away from gold, considered a haven in times of uncertainty, and turn instead to the US dollar, which rose after the recent release of a string of solid US data and an improvement across global markets. 

IMF warns against 2015 rate hike

Analysts now expect that the Fed could start to normalise rates this year, after Fed chair Janet Yellen reiterated last week the view that the central bank was on track to rise rates in 2015.

This is despite the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urging the US Federal Reserve not to raise interest rates before next year, arguing that a 2015 rate hike risks adding to the growing economic and political threats to US growth.

The IMF also warned that a rate rise would trigger more gains in the value of the dollar, at a time US share prices are hitting unsustainable levels. The dollar has risen about 20 per cent against a basket of currencies during the past 12 months and "growth could be significantly debilitated" by another rise in the dollar, it said.

IMF managing director Christine Lagarde believes that a gradual rise in the US benchmark federal funds rate would be appropriate, while higher rates could cause market volatility.

In a speech last spring, Janet Yellen confirmed that rate increases would be gradual: "After we begin raising the federal funds rate, I anticipate that the pace of normalisation is likely to be gradual(…) We have no intention of embarking on a pre-set course of increases in the federal funds rate after the initial increase."

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.