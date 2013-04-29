The price of gold could continue to fall in the coming weeks and months, with the value of the precious metal having been dropping since the start of the year.

BlackRock's natural resources head Evy Hambro explained the risk the spot price could fall further has prevented the firm from increasing the volume of its trading.

Speaking to Investment Week, he pointed out the nature of the price falls could mean more buyers may be entering the market.

"The price drops were due to paper-based transactions in the futures market, someone taking the view the price would go lower. They have been right, but they will probably have to buy back in at this stage," said Mr Hambro.

He added BlackRock will continue to put its capital to work where it can get the best return.

Alan Demby, founder of the Scoin Shop chain, recently told the Daily Telegraph that the fall in gold's value represents a "tremendous" opportunity for investors.

