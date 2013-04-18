Gold moves to correct after plunging to major support

Gold (daily chart April 18, 2013) has stabilised above major support around the 1315 price region after having plummeted early in the week to hit […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 18, 2013 4:38 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold (daily chart April 18, 2013) has stabilised above major support around the 1315 price region after having plummeted early in the week to hit a low around 1321, establishing more than a two-year low for the precious metal. This dramatic decline continues the general bearish bias that has been in place since the price turned down after hitting a high near 1800 resistance in October 2012. The most recent major bearish event occurred late last week when the price broke down swiftly below key prior support around the 1530 area, following through early this week to hit Tuesday’s long-term low.

After establishing that low, the price has rebounded and stabilised, with further room for potential upside correction after the plunge. Though the overall directional bias remains to the downside, key upside levels in the event of further correction reside around 1425 (also the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the swift decline) and 1475, with major resistance residing around the noted 1530 prior support. A continuation of the bearish trend would be indicated on a breakdown below 1315 support, which would potentially seek a further downside objective around the 1260 support level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.