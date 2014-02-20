Gold maintains strength on sharp rally

Gold (daily chart) has maintained much of its strength on the general rally that has been in place since the beginning of the year. This […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 20, 2014 3:41 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold (daily chart) has maintained much of its strength on the general rally that has been in place since the beginning of the year. This rally has brought gold off its three-year low of 1178 at the very end of 2013 up to a high of 1332 earlier this week, for a full 13% advance, before pulling back slightly. The noted end-of-year low at 1178 formed a double-bottom pattern with the previous major low at 1180 in June of 2013. Just last week, the precious metal advanced further off that double-bottom to breakout above its key 200-day moving average – a situation that has not occurred for an entire year since February 2013.

Despite a slight pullback in the rally, gold is showing signs of maintaining its recent strength on what can currently be labeled an upside correction, and is now just short of a key downtrend line that extends back to the October 2012 high near 1800. A breakout above that trend line would create the potential for a break of the long-term downtrend, with further major resistance then residing around the 1425 level. A major downside support level on any further pullback in the rally continues to reside around the 1265 price area.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.