Gold Hits New Record vs Euro

Gold hits a new record in euro terms at €1375/oz as Spain further delays an eventual request for an official bailout and the euro consolidates […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 27, 2012 5:50 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold hits a new record in euro terms at €1375/oz as Spain further delays an eventual request for an official bailout and the euro consolidates against most currencies awaiting this inevitability.

Secession + Recession = Fresh Metals Expansion

There need not be actual secession of Catalonia from Madrid, but the continuing stand-off between the central government and the most indebted Spanish region over activating fresh funds to the autonomous state.

The just released 2013 budget from Madrid focuses sticks to spending cuts and taps €3bn from social security fund for liquidity purposes, reflecting efforts from PM Rajoy to avoid a formal bailout request from the EU.

Metals are now boosted by a powerful combination of classic eurozone uncertainty (Spain’s delaying OMT activation) and collective currency debasement by open-ended quantitative easing from the Fed and the Bank of Japan.

Silver has more scope to regain its record high as the positioning in the metal among speculators has more upside. The number of silver futures net long contracts in the Commodity Exchange (Comex) stands at 32,555, nearly 130% below the record high reached in 2004. Meanwhile, net longs in gold are at 191,000, less than 40% below the 2009 high.

As central banks find original ways to monetise their nations’ debt — ECB vowing to purchase unlimited amounts of eurozone bonds in the event a nation requests assistance & the Fed buys bonds indefinitely (until unemployment becomes more subjectively acceptable) — the case for metals grows in appeal. And with it, global short term rates remain near zero.

Industrial demand for silver and its eroding supply relative to gold also supports its price. People may desire gold, but companies need silver. Year to date, silver is up 22%, compared to 13% for gold. The gold/silver ratio could show further declines from its 52.0 level. In 2010, the year of QE2, silver rallied nearly three times as much as gold.  With gold/silver ratio expected to fall back towards low 40s and gold is seen regaining the 1850s, silver could well regain the 42.0-43.0 territory.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.