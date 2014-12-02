Gold helps USD weakness

Yesterday saw some volatile moves after the USD started off strong in its normal trend.  This got turned on its head for a few reasons; […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 2, 2014 9:07 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Yesterday saw some volatile moves after the USD started off strong in its normal trend.  This got turned on its head for a few reasons; firstly, the downgrade of Japan’s sovereign rate by Moody’s which sent USD/JPY through the 119 level only to be aggressively sold off back down 100 points.

Behind the scenes, gold started to react to the SNB weekend news with a huge turnaround of $50, breaking above the 1200 level, which caused USD to sell off against all majors.

To help the pound, the manufacturing PMI was better than expected, so keeping it going strong.

The euro manufacturing PMI was mixed but the main one was Germany slipping back into contraction which will be a worry for the euro area but, with this, the euro carried on strong on the back of the USD sell-off caused by gold.

Overnight the Aussie had a good reaction to the RBA meeting, after they kept the rate steady at 2.5% to help the GDP along, but they also disappointed the doves with little change to the statement.  Some of the same comments were made about the AUD being high, and a lower FX rate is likely needed for balanced growth.  Currently just fell below 0.8500 as the USD has started strong this morning.

Today the main focus will be on the morning data from the UK, the construction PMI data expected to be 61.1 from 61.4.  Looking back at the previous data it was in a good run of form building each month until a drop in Novembers data from 64.2 to the 61.4.  currently GBP/USD trading just above  1.5700 level.

In the US we will be hearing Janet Yellen today in the afternoon as she talks at the 2014 College Fed Challenge National Finals, not much will be expected from this but always one to be watch closely.

Later this evening the Global Diary Trade price index from New Zealand will be announced. No expected data on this, but the previous two readings have disappointed and caused the Kiwi to weaken.  The previous reading was -3.1%. NZD/USD currently trading just below 0.7850.

Overnight data will be mainly the Aussie GDP figure, which is expected to grow to 0.7% from 0.5%; a change here could persuade a change in rates for the RBA.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.2425 1.2380 1.2335  | Resistance 1.2510 1.2550 1.2600

 

 

USD/JPY

Supports 117.75 117.15 116.45    Resistance 119.00 119.70 120.30

 

 

GBP/USD

Supports 1.5625 1.5515 1.5450  Resistance  1.5800 1.5875 1.5985

 

 

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.