Gold demand to rise in China

China’s demand for gold is likely to continue rising.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 15, 2014 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Demand for gold is likely to continue rising in China in the near future, according to a new report released by the World Gold Council.

Figures from the organisation revealed that demand from the private sector in the Asian nation is set to increase by at least 1,350 tonnes by 2017, a rise of 20 per cent on the current amount.

Albert Cheng from the World Gold Council explained China has a "cultural affinity" for the precious metal, which is one of the reasons why demand for gold is set to rise in the country.

He said: "When this is combined with an increasingly affluent population and a supportive government, there is significant room for the market to grow even further.

"Whilst China faces important challenges as it seeks to sustain economic growth and liberalise its financial system, growth in personal incomes and the public's pool of savings should support a medium term increase in the demand for gold, in both jewellery and investment."

Rising sales

Last year, Chinese customers bought 1,132 tonnes of gold, but this figure is expected to continue to rise in the coming months and years. With the price of gold taking a substantial hit last year and the precious metal's reputation as a safe haven suffering as a result, rising demand for gold in China is likely to be welcomed by investors.

Western markets have seen gold demand remain steady despite the global financial slowdown and the subsequent crash around the world, with the US continuing to sell a lot of gold jewellery, along with coins and gold bars.

Data from the World Gold Council stated that consumers purchased a record amount of gold in 2013, with China and India named as the top two markets on the planet for the precious metal.

Phillip Futures analyst Joyce Liu told Reuters recently that she expects the price of gold to remain "choppy" for the foreseeable future. The value of the metal hit a new two-week high on April 10th.

Find out about commodities trading and learn CFD strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.