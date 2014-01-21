Gold 8217 s resurgence continues with six week high

The value of gold is bouncing back in 2014.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 21, 2014 10:15 AM
The price of gold has continued to bounce back in 2014, reaching a new six-week high earlier in the week.

Last year saw the value of the precious metal slip by almost a third as investors lost faith in the commodity's reputation as a safe haven.

With stock markets around the world recovering from the recession, gold was pushed to the margins, but it has held close to the new six-week high today (January 21st).

Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures, told Reuters that the value of gold is going to be tied to the decision of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in the US.

Spot gold was down slightly at $1,252 (£762) an ounce by 04:02 GMT, falling away slightly from the six-week peak of $1,259.85 hit earlier in the week, while platinum was 0.3 per cent down at $1,458.

Ms Liu previously suggested that the price of gold could be set to continue rising to as high as $1,267.

