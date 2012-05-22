The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.
- After global markets recorded a strong start to the week following positive news coming from the G8 summit, the bullish sentiment has carried on through Asia and into today.
- Currently we have the FTSE UP 47 at 5363 while the CAC and the DAX are both 0.8% higher in early trading.
- The Dow Futures are currently 24 points higher as well, currently at 12,530.
- The biggest gainer this morning is Antofagasta, up 3.5% as the miners and banks once again lead the way with traders moving towards riskier assets.
- Carnival is also looking strong, up 3% after BNP Parisbas raised their price target and rated them as “outperform”.
- Man Group are the biggest faller however, down 2% as the hedge fund manager continues their decline despite yesterdays M&A activity.
- Yell Group are also suffering, down 16% as they posted a heavy full year loss despite plans to put in place a new capital structure in the coming year.
- With UK Retail Price Index and Consumer Price Index at 9.30am, as well as Existing Home sales in the US at 3pm this afternoon, there is plenty for trades to be watching.
