Global economy at turning point says World Bank

The World Bank has issued its latest forecast for the global economy.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 15, 2014 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The global economy has been described by the World Bank as being at a turning point.

In the latest Global Economic Prospects report, it is claimed that advanced economies are turning the corner five years after the financial crash.

Kaushik Basu, senior vice president and chief economist at the World Bank, stated that global economic indicators are showing improvement.

He said: "But one does not have to be especially astute to see there are dangers that lurk beneath the surface. The euro area is out of recession but per capita incomes are still declining in several countries."

The World Bank is now forecasting developing country growth to rise above five per cent in 2014, with some countries set to do much better. Angola's growth is predicted to be eight per cent, China's 7.7 per cent and India's at 6.2 per cent.

World Bank's Global Economic Prospects report comes shortly after the head of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde revealed that the body will soon upwardly revise its global growth forecasts.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.