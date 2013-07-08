German exports dropping quickly

German exports have fallen at their fastest rate for four years.


New data shows German exports have fallen at their quickest rate since 2009, indicating the country's economic growth could be set to slow down.

Overall exports, according to figures revealed by the Federal Statistics Office, were 2.4 per cent lower in May. Eurozone exports fell by 9.6 per cent, the body announced.

Carsten Brzeski, senior economist at ING, explained the data shows the German economy is struggling to recover from the recession.

"German exports dropped sharply in May, illustrating that the economy still has difficulties to shift into a higher gear," he said.

However, there were some positive signs for the country's economy in the figures from the Federal Statistics Office, as imports were found to have risen by 1.7 per cent as domestic demand remained steady.

Germany's economy is reputed to be among the most robust in the world, with the nation one of the fastest to emerge from the global economic downturn.

However, its performance in recent months has been less impressive and economic growth was only 0.1 per cent in the first quarter of the year.

