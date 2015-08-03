German carmakers buy Nokia 8217 s digital mapping

The Here mapping software has been purchased by a group of German carmakers.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 3, 2015 7:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Nokia's Here digital mapping business has been purchased by a group of German carmakers for €2.8 billion (£2 billion).

Here has been developing its mapping technology, which uses cloud technology to create digital maps. Data is generated by vehicles, drivers and infrastructure to create real-time, predictive and personalised location services.

The group of carmakers includes Audi, BMW and Daimler. They plan to use the system in their work towards achieving self-driving cars.

"Its focus is on developing precise and accurate mapping, as well as services that will enable an entirely new class of driver experiences, including highly automated driving," Here explained in a statement.

Commenting on the purchase of the mapping software, Dieter Zetsche, chairman of the board at Daimler explained: "High-precision digital maps are a crucial component of the mobility of the future."

Although the group of companies that purchased the maps are rivals, they are working together to make real-time map updates a reality – and they plan to each hold an equal stake in Here.

"For the automotive industry, this is the basis for new assistance systems and ultimately fully autonomous driving," they said in a statement.

Here president Sean Fernback explained: "The new ownership structure of Here will allow us to accelerate our strategy, further scale our business and fulfil our intent to become the leading location cloud company across industries".

Refocussing Nokia

The sale of Here marks the move for Nokia to refocus its business operations.

Earlier this year, the company agreed to the purchase of Alcatel-Lucent – a French rival, for €15.6 billion.

Commenting on the sale, chief executive officer Rajeev Suri said: "With this step we complete the latest stage of Nokia's transformation."

He explained that the company will now focus on combining with Alcatel-Lucent, and this will help to re-create the business. "Nokia will be a renewed company with a world-leading network technology and services business, as well as the licensing and innovation engine of Nokia Technologies," he said.

At 18:30 in Helsinki, Nokia's stocks were down 0.62 per cent to 6.39 points.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.