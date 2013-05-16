George Osborne to stick with austerity plan

Chancellor George Osborne has told a Confederation of British Industry business group that he will not change course from his austerity plan.

The UK economy grew by 0.3 per cent in the first quarter of the year, pulling the country away from the prospect of a triple-dip recession, but unemployment has been rising for the last four months.

Mr Osborne claimed the government's clear plan is working and is getting the economy back on course, reports BBC News.

"Let's carry on doing what is right for Britain. Let's see this through", he said at yesterday's event (May 15th), shortly after it was revealed by official data that UK unemployment rose by 15,000 in the first three months of 2013. Over 2.5 million people are currently out of work.

A report from the Trades Union Congress recently claimed there is a shortfall of almost 400,000 jobs for young people in the UK, with youth unemployment affecting over a million individuals.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index