GDP will seal FOMC Q1 slowdown acknowledgement

The USD continues to trade on the back foot in European trading following further weaker data from across the pond yesterday, this time in the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 29, 2015 1:43 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The USD continues to trade on the back foot in European trading following further weaker data from across the pond yesterday, this time in the form of consumer confidence which dropped to 95.2 this month from 101.4 in March and a consensus estimate of 102.50. The European session has seen the EUR/USD trade back above 1.10 which confirms the entire correction seen in March, following the release of NFP on Good Friday. There are certainly some positive indications from the fresh Greek negotiating team on the EU reform proposals.

The pound continues to trade with a constructive tone following the weaker growth data on Monday. The pound’s out-performance was confirmed by the technical close above the 21 day moving average at 1.5177 which points to a target of 1.5550. I would also like to highlight to investors that political risk headwinds remain this week for sterling in the form of the live Q&A television debate that will be attended on Thursday by the 3 main parties.

The US GDP reading will be scrutinised for any improvements on the weather distorted 1% that is consensus as the main focus today will be on the FOMC. The market is expecting the statement to remain similar to what we heard in March, with some speculation that the committee may tweak the reference to ‘strong job gains’ following the disappointing jobs data as any comment on inflation will be scrutinised following the rise in energy prices. There is no press conference following the meeting this month.

 

 

EUR/USD
Support 1.0950-1.0880-1.0820 | Resistance 1.1020-1.-1.1050-1.1220

 

 

USD/JPY
Support 118.70-118.30-117.50 | Resistance 119.40-120.00-120.85

 

 

GBP/USD
Support 1.5330-1.5250-1.5170 | Resistance 1.5410-1.5450-1.5530

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.