GBP USD relief rally faces major challenges ahead

Sterling has rebounded against other major currencies for the first half of this week as a relief rally for the UK’s embattled currency has followed […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 2, 2016 4:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sterling has rebounded against other major currencies for the first half of this week as a relief rally for the UK’s embattled currency has followed sharp plunges for the past two weeks.

Contributing to the recent precipitous fall and continuing downtrend for GBP/USD has been a combination of: concerns over a UK exit from the European Union, a consistently dovish Bank of England, and positive economic data surprises coming out of the US.

An exit from the EU by the UK, or “Brexit,” has become an increasingly viable possibility, with a referendum vote scheduled for late June in the UK. The impact of such a separation on the UK economy and its currency could potentially be severe and far-reaching, and the prospect of an affirmative vote should continue to weigh on sterling during the run-up to the referendum.

Also pressuring the pound has been the shifting policy stance of the Bank of England, which has progressively moved away from previous intentions of raising interest rates in the foreseeable future. This shift has occurred over the past few months in the face of lagging economic growth, low inflation, and financial market instability.

On the dollar side of the GBP/USD currency pair, recent economic data out of the US has been unexpectedly positive overall – from last week’s durable goods orders to Friday’s quarterly GDP reading to Tuesday’s manufacturing data. Any continuation of positive economic surprises in the US has the potential to push the Federal Reserve closer to implementing additional interest rate hikes going forward. One of the most pivotal data releases occurs this coming Friday – the non-farm payrolls employment report for February. Any reading significantly above the consensus expectation of 195,000 jobs added could likely have a significant impact on boosting the dollar and further pressuring GBP/USD. As a precursor to this government employment report, Wednesday’s ADP private sector employment report for February came out significantly better than expected at 214,000 jobs added against expectations of 185,000.

Despite the relief rebound for GBP/USD thus far this week, the potential challenges weighing on the currency pair could likely be substantial. Further pressure on the pound and support for the dollar could push GBP/USD down to new long-term lows. Prior to the current rebound, the currency pair hit a new 7-year low at 1.3835 on Monday. Since that low, it has risen back above the 1.4000 psychological support/resistance level. While a further rebound back up towards the 1.4250 resistance area is certainly possible, the outlook for GBP/USD remains significantly bearish in line with its prevailing downtrend. With any sustained re-break below the noted 1.4000 level, the next major downside target remains at the key 1.3500 support level, last hit in early 2009.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.