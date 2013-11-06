GBP USD rebounds from double bottom towards double top

GBP/USD (daily chart) has rebounded from a double bottom formation around the 1.5900 support level. This occurs within a month-long consolidation after the pair trended […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 6, 2013 2:35 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD (daily chart) has rebounded from a double bottom formation around the 1.5900 support level. This occurs within a month-long consolidation after the pair trended up from July to hit a nine-month high at 1.6259 in early October.

After that high was reached, which was just short of major resistance at 1.6300, both a double top pattern and a double bottom pattern have formed within a well-defined trading range approximately between 1.5900 support and 1.6250 resistance.

Having just hammered out the double bottom around 1.5900 earlier this week, the pair has rebounded towards a potential re-test of the 1.6250 double top.  Before it may potentially reach that level, the pair should bump up against intermediate resistance around 1.6150.

In the event of a breakout above both 1.6150 and the 1.6250 double top resistance, the price will have confirmed a continuation of the four-month uptrend and could then reach for further upside targets around the noted 1.6300 major resistance and then 1.6500.

Any breakdown below the 1.5900-area double bottom should find key support further to the downside around 1.5750.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.