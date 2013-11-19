GBP USD poised to break two month trading range

November 19, 2013 – GBP/USD (daily chart) has pulled back slightly from an intermediate resistance point around the 1.6150 price level. This occurs after the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 19, 2013 11:41 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

November 19, 2013 – GBP/USD (daily chart) has pulled back slightly from an intermediate resistance point around the 1.6150 price level.

This occurs after the pair rose sharply since midweek last week from just below the key 1.5900 support area. GBP/USD is still technically moving within a bullish trend, but the past two months have seen a clear sideways trading range, with two touches of 1.6250-area resistance to the upside and three approximate bounces off 1.5900-area support to the downside.

The ultimate direction of breakout from this trading range should determine the trend bias going forward. Last week’s false break below 1.5900 would have been considered a trend reversal off the 1.6250 double-top pattern, which would have then initially targeted the 1.5750 support level to the downside; but bearish price action failed to follow-through for the time being.

To the upside, the resistance barriers are clear and well-defined. Immediately above is the noted 1.6150 resistance level, followed further up by the 1.6250 double-top high, and then the major 1.6300 resistance level.

If the pair is able to clear all of those barriers and continue the bullish trend, a key upside target resides around 1.6500.

 

GBP USD chart 19.11.13

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.