GBP/USD Range: 1.6295 – 1.6347 Support: 1.6200 Resistance: 1.6400 GBP/USD opened in Asia at $1.6296 after a stellar performance yesterday on the back of a much improved services PMI release, which is now pressurizing the BOE into an earlier than expected rate hike. The pound hasn’t looked back, and Asia this morning has seen a steady rise through $1.6300 to a high of $1.6339, as Japanese investors and macro funds pile into the sterling-yen, which rose to a high of Y139.70 from opening levels around Y138.30. Cross buying against yen looks set to continue which should also help to maintain sterling’s gains from yesterday. Euro-sterling has been largely sidelined in the Asian markets trading a stg 0.8720/35 range after the sharp post UK PMI drop yesterday. Market now awaits tomorrow’s MPC decision although no hike is anticipated the rhetoric is likely to be hawkish.

Gold

Range: 1451.7 – 1456.3

Support: 1440

Resistance: 1460

Spot Gold has held onto the strong gains from yesterday where the market saw a fresh all time high of $1457.30 last night. Asian markets have been relatively sedate despite the turmoil in the yen market, and have so far failed to better the new high, trading a tight $1451.50-$1456.90 range into the European open today. Silver has surpassed yesterday’s high of $39.31 last night with a move to $39.45 at the time of writing. Yesterday’s rallies were partly attributed to a weak ISM release in the US, along with rising Brent Crude prices on the back of MENA tensions. Gold is now looking to $1460 with silver initially targeting a psychological $40. Support for gold is now seen towards $1440 and $1430 with silver at $38.78 and $38.07.