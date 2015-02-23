GBP USD maintains rebounds from lows

GBP/USD (daily chart shown below) has continued for the past month to maintain a rebound from its long-term low of 1.4950 that was hit in […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 23, 2015 2:39 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD (daily chart shown below) has continued for the past month to maintain a rebound from its long-term low of 1.4950 that was hit in late January.

Since that low, which dipped slightly under key 1.5000 psychological support, the currency pair has risen in a marked rebound that has climbed above a key downtrend line extending back to the July 2014 high around 1.7190. In the process, GBP/USD has also crossed above its 50-day moving average for the first time in seven months.

Most recently, key resistance around the 1.5400 level was reached and marginally breached, after which the currency pair has begun to consolidate around this level.

GBP/USD daily chart

 

In its rebound, GBP/USD has shown considerably more resilience than its EUR/USD counterpart.

Despite the rebound, GBP/USD is still weighed down by significant downside pressure. If the noted rise above 1.5400 is unable to be sustained, the currency pair should begin to retreat within the context of a bearish trend that continues to remain intact.

In the event of this retreat, downside targets continue to reside at 1.5250 and the noted 1.5000 psychological level. Any further bearishness that would continue the entrenched downtrend could then target the longer-term 1.4800 price objective.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.