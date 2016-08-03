GBP USD braces for BoE rate decision

Thursday brings the highly anticipated rate decision and monetary policy summary from the Bank of England (BoE), the second such decision from the central bank […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 3, 2016 10:04 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Thursday brings the highly anticipated rate decision and monetary policy summary from the Bank of England (BoE), the second such decision from the central bank after the historic EU referendum in late June that resulted in the UK voting to leave the EU (Brexit).

The first BoE policy meeting after Brexit, in mid-July, resulted in the committee opting for complete inaction, refraining from cutting interest rates and declining to implement any other stimulus measures for the time being. Essentially, the BoE was signaling a “wait-and-see” approach to the continually unfolding saga of post-Brexit consequences. This inaction surprised the markets to a certain extent, leading to a short squeeze and temporary relief rally for the beleaguered British pound.

While inaction ruled the day in that July meeting, however, the central bank did state that “most members of the committee expect monetary policy to be loosened in August.” Though this was far from a promise, the statement served to indicate that the BoE did indeed have intentions to ease policy at its next available opportunity. That opportunity comes on Thursday, and the consensus opinion is indeed forecasting a rate cut of 25 basis points from the current 0.50% down to 0.25%, which would be a new record low.

June’s Brexit outcome resulted in GBP/USD immediately plummeting to a 31-year trough in the low-1.3000’s, finally hitting a tentative bottom at 1.2795 in early July. Since that low, the currency pair has rebounded modestly, especially after the noted BoE inaction in mid-July, but has been unable to climb above key resistance at the 1.3500 level. In the past few weeks since that decision, GBP/USD has been fluctuating in a relatively tight consolidation in preparation for Thursday’s BoE event.

As mentioned, the UK is widely expected to see an interest rate cut of 25 basis points on Thursday. As this potential outcome has been well-anticipated and largely priced-in to the struggling pound, such a rate cut and other potential stimulus measures could certainly weigh on sterling but will not likely result in greater losses than have already been suffered. In the event that BoE action meets expectations, the downside target for GBP/USD continues to reside around the important 1.3000 psychological support level.

However, in the unexpected event that the BoE again opts for inaction, or less action than anticipated, GBP/USD could see a significant boost. The key near-term target level in this event remains at the noted 1.3500 resistance level, but any breakout above 1.3500 could potentially see a further relief rally towards key 1.3800 resistance.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.