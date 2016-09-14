GBP USD braces for BoE Fed

Key economic data releases this week out of the UK in the run-up to Thursday’s Bank of England (BoE) rate decision have been lackluster, but […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 14, 2016 10:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Key economic data releases this week out of the UK in the run-up to Thursday’s Bank of England (BoE) rate decision have been lackluster, but the widespread expectation continues to be that the central bank will hold rates steady after cutting by 25 basis points last month to a record low 0.25% on post-Brexit economic concerns.

Earlier this week, August’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key inflation indicator, disappointed expectations by remaining at 0.6% year-over-year against expectations of an increase to 0.7%. Also, Wednesday’s jobs numbers were a mixed bag, with the Average Earnings Index rising by more than expected at 2.3% versus the 2.1% forecast, but the Claimant Count Change showed higher unemployment at +2.4K against the +1.7K forecast. Despite these less-than-ideal data points this week, UK economic releases in recent weeks have generally been positive overall, leading many to believe that the post-Brexit concerns leading to August’s rate cut may have largely been unwarranted.

On the US dollar side, several economic data releases this week will precede next week’s highly-anticipated FOMC meeting. These releases include: the Producer Price Index (PPI), Consumer Price Index (CPI), retail sales, consumer sentiment, weekly jobless claims, and the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index. Any of these releases could have some impact on the Fed’s rate decision and the US dollar. Currently, the market’s view of the probability of a Fed rate hike next week continues to be exceptionally low at around 15%. But this could change quickly if there are some unexpected surprises in this week’s US economic data.

From a technical perspective, GBP/USD has just pulled back within the past week to revisit both its 50-day moving average as well as the upper border of a triangle pattern that had been broken to the upside in the beginning of September. This triangle’s upper border may now be considered as support, along with the 50-day moving average, and the currency pair tentatively bounced off that support on Wednesday. If the triangle and moving average continue to support GBP/USD, a rebound could quickly target the 1.3500 resistance level and above. This would likely be contingent, however, on a more hawkish stance from the Bank of England on Thursday. In the event of more dovish nuances, however, a breakdown back into the noted triangle pattern could see GBP/USD drop back towards 1.3000 psychological support.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.