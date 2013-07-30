GBP USD backs away from major 1 5400 resistance

GBP/USD (daily chart) has tentatively backed away from major resistance around the 1.5400 level. The past week has seen the currency pair test, retest, and consolidate right under this key barrier after having spent the prior two weeks rising from a base around the 1.4800 level, which was an approximate double-bottom low. The 1.5400 resistance is not only a major support/resistance level that has served as an important turning point several times in the past, it is also a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement confluence of the long and steep plunge that fell from just above the 1.6300 resistance in the very beginning of the year down to the low just above the 1.4800 support in March.

Having just made a tentative turn down from this 1.5400 resistance confluence, the pair is at a critical juncture. A subsequent breakout above 1.5400 could prompt a move towards strong further resistance to the upside around the 1.5600 level. But if the current turn back to the downside follows-through, a breakdown below 1.5250 support could prompt an expected bearish trend continuation down towards 1.5000 and 1.4800 once again, with a further potential bearish objective around 1.4500.