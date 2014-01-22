GBP USD advances to approach multi year high

GBP/USD (daily chart) has once again risen to approach its 2+ year high at 1.6602, which was established at the very beginning of 2014. After […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 22, 2014 3:41 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD (daily chart) has once again risen to approach its 2+ year high at 1.6602, which was established at the very beginning of 2014. After that New Year’s high was reached, the currency pair pulled back and then rebounded in mid-January off the major 1.6300 support level, as expected. The 1.6300 level has served as exceptionally strong resistance and support in the past few years. In pulling back to 1.6300 last week, GBP/USD dipped slightly below the currently defining bullish trend line that extends back to the 1.4800-area double-bottom low that was hit in July 2013.

Despite that dip, the sharp rebound that has been in play since the end of last week has given renewed strength to the half-year uptrend. While major resistance resides immediately above at the noted 1.6600-area multi-year high, the technical outlook for GBP/USD continues to carry a substantial bullish bias and should continue to reach for higher highs. On a breakout above 1.6600, the near-term upside resistance target resides around the 1.6750 level, which would further extend the bullish trend, and then the 1.7000 resistance level. Key downside support continues to reside around the well-tested 1.6300 level

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.