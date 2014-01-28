GBP to take the limelight ahead of the FOMC

Sterling is likely to be the focal point today as the market awaits the release of Q4 GDP data this morning. Market consensus is looking […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 28, 2014 8:58 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sterling is likely to be the focal point today as the market awaits the release of Q4 GDP data this morning. Market consensus is looking towards 0.7% month-on-month, bringing the annual number to 2.8%.

The vote on the Vodafone/Verizon deal is also due which, if successful, could see demand for the pound from any cash M&A prospective.

Overnight, the emerging market inspired risk off has abated for now, following news that the Central Bank Of Turkey will hold an emergency policy meeting at 10pm tonight with expectations that rates will rise a further 2.25%.

With 8% of currency reserves already used in failed currency intervention, however, the bar is high for TRY strength.

Risk sentiment was supported further in Asia as the NAB business conditions rose to 4 from -3 in November as media reports suggested that investors in China’s credit trust PWM product will recover 94% on their original investment.

There is no doubt today that the FX markets will take their cue from equity markets, driven by concerns in the EM space.

Data highlights will be the UK GDP this morning, followed by durable goods, housing index and the consumer confidence index from the US – with the illiquid twilight zone likely to cause volatility with policy announcements from New Zealand and Turkey.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3650-1.3630-1.3570 | Resistance 1.3725-1.3750-1.3800

 


USD/JPY

Supports 102.30-102.00-101.75  | Resistance 103.10-103.50-103.85

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6570-1.6520-1.6475 | Resistance 1.6640-1.6670-1.6720

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.