GBP JPY plummets back down to retest multi year lows

Late January saw a substantial rally for GBP/JPY that lifted off from nearly a two-year, hammer candle low around the 164.00 support target. This rally […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 9, 2016 8:13 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Late January saw a substantial rally for GBP/JPY that lifted off from nearly a two-year, hammer candle low around the 164.00 support target. This rally was extended at the end of January by the Bank of Japan’s interest rate cut into negative territory, which prompted the Japanese yen to depreciate sharply.

As a result, the GBP/JPY currency pair reached a high just shy of 175.00 in the beginning of February, but then abruptly reversed course to the downside and plummeted for most of the past week.

This bearish reversal for GBP/JPY has been driven largely by accelerated buying of the safe haven Japanese yen in response to greatly heightened volatility in the global stock markets, coupled with a generally weak British pound that has been weighed down by an increasingly dovish Bank of England.

As it currently stands, the currency pair has given back virtually all of the gains made during the rally of late January, and has approached a retest of the noted 164.00 support level. This has effectively created a potential double bottom pattern right at a major support level, placing GBP/JPY at a critical technical juncture.

In the event that global equity markets quickly stabilize and the yen pulls back, a bounce at or near 164.00 support could occur. In this case, the double bottoming formation may indeed fulfill its conventional function as a reversal pattern, sending GBP/JPY higher. In a slightly more likely scenario, however, continued stock market volatility that sustains a “risk off” market sentiment could lead to further yen buying. When coupled with a persistently pressured British pound, this potential yen strengthening could lead to a GBP/JPY breakdown below 164.00 support. In this event, which would confirm a continuation of the current downtrend, the next major downside target is at the 160.00 psychological support level.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.