Game to relist on London Stock Exchange

The comeback of entertainment retailer Game is set to be completed when the firm relists on the London Stock Exchange in the coming months.

It was announced the company is renaming itself Game Digital and the relisting could happen by the end of June, with the firm expected to be valued as highly as £400 million.

David Hamid, non-executive chairman of Game Digital, described the turnaround of the business as "remarkable". Game was one of the UK retailers to be particularly badly hit by the recession, which led to the company going into administration.

Mr Hamid added: "Game in the UK has been transformed and strengthened, while Game in Spain has proved its resilience."

Hedge fund Elliott Advisors currently owns more than 90 per cent of Game and the organisation is set to retain a high stake in the business following the relisting.

Game previously had more than 600 stores in the UK, but administrators closed down over 250 of them as the company ran into financial difficulties.

