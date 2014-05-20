Game to relist on London Stock Exchange

Game is to complete its comeback by relisting on the stock market.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 20, 2014 12:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The comeback of entertainment retailer Game is set to be completed when the firm relists on the London Stock Exchange in the coming months.

It was announced the company is renaming itself Game Digital and the relisting could happen by the end of June, with the firm expected to be valued as highly as £400 million.

David Hamid, non-executive chairman of Game Digital, described the turnaround of the business as "remarkable". Game was one of the UK retailers to be particularly badly hit by the recession, which led to the company going into administration.

Mr Hamid added: "Game in the UK has been transformed and strengthened, while Game in Spain has proved its resilience."

Hedge fund Elliott Advisors currently owns more than 90 per cent of Game and the organisation is set to retain a high stake in the business following the relisting.

Game previously had more than 600 stores in the UK, but administrators closed down over 250 of them as the company ran into financial difficulties.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.