Gambling stocks fall on FOBT tax rise

Fixed odds betting machines have been targeted by the chancellor.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 19, 2014 4:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share prices of some of the UK's largest bookmakers have plummeted this afternoon (March 19th) on the back of the Budget announcement by chancellor George Osborne.

Addressing the House of Commons earlier in the day, Mr Osborne revealed that tax on fixed odds betting machines (FOBTs) is to be increased to 25 per cent.

Many commentators have called for FOBTs to be banned from high street bookies entirely, as they allow users to gamble high amounts of money in a short space of time.

Investors responded negatively to the announcement by the chancellor, perhaps as the increasing popularity of FOBTs in betting shops has helped to boost profits for gambling companies over the last few years.

Among those to take the biggest hit on the back of the news was Ladbrokes, which saw its stocks lose 12 per cent of their value in just a few hours after Mr Osborne wound down his Budget speech earlier in the day.

Shares fall

By 16:05 GMT, stocks in Ladbrokes were 12.01 per cent down on their position at the start of the day, losing almost 20 points from their value to stand at the 139.90 mark. This is the lowest point the share price of the company has reached in the last 12 months.

The news tax on FOBTs is to increase also damaged the share price of William Hill, which rivals Ladbrokes as the largest bookmaker in the UK. Stocks were down by more than seven per cent in the few hours after the chancellor's announcement, and by 16:07 GMT the firm's share price was 7.13 per cent down on the start of the day.

Stocks in William Hill were therefore trading at around the 350.20 mark, hovering around 30 points above the company's 52-week low for its share price.

The plummeting share prices of bookmakers extended outside of the UK as well, as Irish company Paddy Power was among those to be affected. However, it was not hit as hard as William Hill and Ladbrokes and shares in the firm were only down around three per cent on the start of the day at 16:07 GMT.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.