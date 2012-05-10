Further fears over the eurozone hit financial markets yesterday

As further fears over the eurozone hit financial markets yesterday, equity markets experienced choppy trading amidst heavy volume A rally into the close saw the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 10, 2012 11:21 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

  • As further fears over the eurozone hit financial markets yesterday, equity markets experienced choppy trading amidst heavy volume
  • A rally into the close saw the FTSE end off the lows, down 24 at 5530, with the DJIA down 97 points at 12,833, having been down over 1.5% in earlier trading
  • With lighter volume so far this morning, Europe is better off with the FTSE slightly up at 5537 and the German Dax up half percent
  • After yesterday’s selling pressure, Lloyds has recovered 2.2% to be the biggest gainer so far on the FTSE
  • Legal and General is also strongly up, 2% higher after a reshuffle on the board has traders more confident in the insurer
  • Rolls Royce, however, is the biggest faller, down around 2.2%, continuing its decline since it reported last week
  • With a very busy day ahead from a macro-economic perspective, in the UK we have manufacturing data at 9.30am and the bank rate at 12noon
  • While in the US, we have trade balance and initial jobless claims at 1.30pm
  • Later on in the day, traders will be anxious to hear what Ben Bernanke has to say, with many hoping for more indication on QE3.

See the City Index Economic Calendar and Companies Reporting Dates page for latest economic news and company events that are likely to impact the markets today.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.