FTSE starts week with a 1 gain tracking global stock indices higher

The FTSE 100 started the shortened trading week higher by 1%, led by gains in the heavyweight oil and banking sector on renewed hopes for […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 31, 2011 12:08 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 started the shortened trading week higher by 1%, led by gains in the heavyweight oil and banking sector on renewed hopes for Greece. Sentiment as a whole tracked the positive session in Asian trading this morning, which saw the Nikkei enjoy is best trading day since the end of March.

Germany concessions appear to pave the way for a second Greek bailout
The speculation in the press that Germany was preparing to make concessions to help facilitate a new aid package to Greece has also helped to brighten stock prospects today, at least in the near term. Reports that Germany was preparing to drop its calls for an early rescheduling of Greek bonds is seen as helping to move a new aid package closer to reality, a package which Jean-Claude Trichet is “quite optimistic” about reaching.

In truth, sentiment over Greece has been swinging between optimistic and negative like a see saw for much of the last few months.  Whist it appears that a resolution over a new aid package is closer now more than ever, what remains clouded is the reaction of ratings agencies and whether the conditions for the package will be met with acceptance on the streets of Athens. A second bailout buys Greece time, but the market must be convinced that this will be the final time such a requirement is needed and until then, sentiment over sovereign debt within the Eurozone is likely to remain fragile.

The positive speculation this morning is helping to lift the banking sector, which has rallied over 1% in early trading on hopes that a second bailout will reduce potential losses to sovereign debt.

Also helping to provide the energy behind today’s gains is the oil sector, which has benefitted from a 1.4% sector gain on the back of the weaker US dollar index and a 1.4% gain in crude prices. The US dollar index is suffering its third day of losses of the last four sessions and is now trading at a near three-week low. The dollar weakness is helping to convince investors to recycle funds back into riskier asset classes such as stocks and commodities. As long as commodities see price gains, this is always likely to have a beneficial impact on the FTSE 100 Index, given how much commodity stocks are weighted on the UK Index.

Shares in Wolseley led the FTSE 100 leader board after a report in the Sunday press said that the firm had put a number of its businesses up for sale, including Encon and Electric Center. Woldeley also reports a trading update tomorrow so we have seen some speculative buying ahead of these too.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.