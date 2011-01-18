FTSE rallies 1 on strength in commodity shares

Strong buyer demand for shares of commodity companies such as energy and mining firms, aligned with hopes for an outperforming earnings season, helped to power […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 18, 2011 4:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Strong buyer demand for shares of commodity companies such as energy and mining firms, aligned with hopes for an outperforming earnings season, helped to power the FTSE higher by over 1%, with the UK Index settling around the 6050 level.

Indices across Europe saw similar gains with the DAX, CAC and IBEX all posting strong gains of between 0.7% and 2.7%.

Today’s gains are as much about investors bargain hunting stocks in the UK that had suffered three days of falls as investors becoming more optimistic about company earnings. We have had Burberry report excellent earnings along with positive reports from Rio Tinto, whilst business sentiment in Germany leaped far beyond market expectations. In short, it’s been a good news day and investors have lapped it up by buying into risky asset classes such as mining and energy firms. It will be very interesting to see whether Apple and IBM, who report later tonight, also cheer the market. We still have the key banks in Europe to report yet and so there is likely to be more volatility to come from this earnings season.

The miners and energy firms have been the energy, excuse the pun, behind much of the gains today with both sectors rallying around 1.5% on the day. As these two sectors are key heavyweights on the FTSE 100, this is where we can locate much of the drive behind today’s rally in indices.

Burberry delighted the market by reporting a 27% rise in third-quarter revenue, above market consensus, triggering an upgrade in stance from Numis Securities. The broker advised its clients that Burberry’s high quality growth more than supports its upgraded rating of ‘add’ from ‘hold’ and expects the retailer to deliver 20% EPS growth over the next few years.

Rio Tinto, the heavyweight miner, also pleased investors today by reporting iron ore production at record levels for the fourth quarter. This will undoubtedly please shareholders that the firm is doing all it can to cash in on high commodity prices whilst demand remains strong from emerging economies such as China. We have also seen market speculators buy into shares of Rio rival BHP Billiton today on expectations that they will report similarly good production volumes on Thursday.

Whilst investors continue to maintain an eye on proceedings amongst EU finance ministers, it appears investors are beginning to digest the potential for there being no top-up to the ESFS with greater ease today.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.