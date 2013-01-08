FTSE posts its first loss of the year yesterday

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- The major indices were all down this morning amid uncertainty over the looming company reporting season. The FTSE posted its first loss of the year in yesterday’s session, but it is still at a two-year high.

- Whitbread was among the FTSEs worst performers in early trading today, down 2%, followed by miners Rio and BHP. Another mining stock, Anglo American, led the way as it emerged that they have appointed a new chief executive. A strong performance was also seen from Vodafone, whose shares were up almost 3% by 9am.

- At 9am, the FTSE had gained some ground and was at 6070, the DAX at 7720 and the DOW at 13350.

- It is fairly quiet in terms of economic data for today and tomorrow. We do have some European figures out of medium importance at 10am that’s the retail sales and unemployment rate. Then at 11am, the German Factory Orders. On Thursday we have several figures of high importance being released which may be of more influence to the markets.