FTSE posts gains in choppy trading session

European Indices swung between small losses and gains on Monday, as equities pared strong gains in the morning session as traders became anxious ahead of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 1, 2010 5:08 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

European Indices swung between small losses and gains on Monday, as equities pared strong gains in the morning session as traders became anxious ahead of the all important Fed meeting that starts tomorrow. The FTSE 100 however, boosted by heavyweight mining stocks, outperformed its European peers to post gains of around 0.25%.

We are likely to see traders juxtaposed between bouts of profit taking and speculative buying until we see exactly how the Fed plans to rejuvenate the struggling US economy. This means that the markets could remain particularly choppy going into Wednesday when the FOMC meeting concludes.

Today what we had was some very bullish Chinese manufacturing data that teased those investors who wanted to sit on the sidelines to come into the market. However, as Indices progressed towards gains of around 1%, investors cashed in their gains early, refusing to get too drawn into a market that has rallied 13% over the last two months on optimism that the Fed will announce a second round of quantitative easing.

Investors could be left rather disappointed if the Fed adopt a rather conservative stance in terms of the scale of asset purchases on Wednesday night and so fearing this, most traders are going into defensive mode just in case exactly that happens.

The main gainers today helping to push Indices higher have been the miners and much of this has been a knee jerk reaction to the positive data out of China. Bullish Chinese manufacturing data boosts optimism that metal demand is unlikely to wear down anytime soon and this has been a positive catalyst for the miners today. We have seen Xstrata, Kazakhmys and Antofagasta all gain well today on the back of the data from China.

The banks have also been the subject of some speculative bouts of buying from those investors betting that they could report strong figures. Lloyds Banking Group announces a trading update tomorrow and its shares have gained 1% today on traders betting on strong earnings. Royal Bank of Scotland, who announce on Friday has also seen strong buyer demand today, pushing its shares higher by 2%.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.