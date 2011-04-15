FTSE perks up but struggles to find momentum

Investors remained cautious in early trading as equity markets traded marginally better. Strength in retailers and real estate helped keep theFTSE in the blue, whilst miners […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 15, 2011 3:32 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Investors remained cautious in early trading as equity markets traded marginally better. Strength in retailers and real estate helped keep theFTSE in the blue, whilst miners and banks weighed on the index. By mid-morning the FTSE was trading 12 points better at 5975, but was struggling to find momentum.

Top of the leader-board was hedge fund manager Man Group; posting 3% gains after Merrill Lynch moved them onto their Europe One List. Real Estate giant British Land posted 2.5% gains as the sector was lifted by a positive note from JPMorgan. Investors were also buyers of retailers, as John Lewis’s Waitrose reported strong weekly sales numbers. Solid updates from a bell weather of the high street proved enough to drive listed retailers better, Next and M&S both featured on the winners list.

Trader optimism didn’t extend however to the heavyweight Banks and Miners, crucially weighing on any FTSE advance. Banks continue to come under pressure as sovereign debt issues remain, particular in the light of Moody’s recent downgrade in Ireland. Barclays and RBS all traded to new monthly lows. The mining sector conspired to taint theFTSE as strong first-quarter GDP growth and high inflation from China continue to fuel concern that further fiscal tightening will be required.

Traders remain nervous as US reporting season takes hold, signs of improving profit are encouraging, but with stuttering growth a likely prospect, it remains likely that Investors will take a cautious approach to investment as we head towards Easter.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.