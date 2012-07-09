FTSE opens flat as new trading week begins

The FTSE 100 opened fairly flat on Monday trading after falling 0.5% on Friday but the focus on trading will be on China and the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 9, 2012 9:05 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 opened fairly flat on Monday trading after falling 0.5% on Friday but the focus on trading will be on China and the start of the new US earnings season.

The US earnings season kicks off after the US session tonight with the traditional curtain opening reporter Alcoa being announced later tonight. As with each US earnings season, there is a large focus in Europe as to its success and failures as somewhat of a benchmark for global equity performance and so whilst Alcoa’s earnings is more likely to influence the performance of mining shares tomorrow, most investors will keep an eye open for US reporting season, which picks up steam with JP Morgan later this week.

Inflation data from China is also likely to play a role in individual stock performance today. China cut interest rates for a second time in two months recently in an effort to kick start slowing growth (note that China reports GDP on Friday morning), and the market will use any clues to ascertain the country’s appetite for further stimulus either directly or through further rate cuts. Chinese inflation fell more than expected to 2.2% last month from 3% in May, which gives the Peoples Bank of China (PBOC) further room for rate manoeuvring.

Keeping along the central bank theme, whilst we see the minutes from the latest FOMC meeting on Wednesday, the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Governor Charles Evans stated that the Fed should kick start a new round of bond purchases in a move to help bring down unemployment even at the risk of higher inflation.

There is a lack of European economic data due out this morning so traders could simply be going through the motions as the new trading week starts.

The FTSE 100 fell away from resistance at 5700 last week after multiple tests at this level and it remains important for the UK Index to close consistently above this level if UK blue chip stocks are likely to see further gains.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.